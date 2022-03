Aline Annie Muzny



Aline Annie Muzny, 90, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Visitation will be Wed. Mar 24, 2022 at 5 pm with the rosary at 6:30 at the funeral home. Services will be at 1pm, Thur. Mar 25, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 22, 2022.