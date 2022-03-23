Aline Annie Mae Muzny
November 26, 1931 - March 20, 2022
Aline Muzny, 90, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in presence of her devoted daughters and son-in-law after a short illness. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 with a Rosary recited at 6:30 pm at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center on March 23, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 Noon, Thursday, March 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station
Aline Muzny was born on November 26, 1931, in Frenstat, Texas. Our dear mother was the most lovable human known to us as family and her friends. She learned the way of common sense early in life and would become the perfect cook for all occasions of family gatherings. Mom met the love of her life, our dad, Eugene Muzny at a local dance held in Frenstat. Soon afterwards they were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church on August 23, 1950. They were blessed with the birth of two daughters, Donna and Laurie. Mom enjoyed many things in life but gardening, dancing, cooking Czech recipes, and listening to the local Czech Radio Station were her favorites. However, some of the most cherished time was spent baking Lemon Meringue Pie for her beloved priest, Rev. Msgr. John McCaffrey. Mom will be most missed as we will no longer have her clever wit and quick humor as well as her special carrot and potato salads to share. When she and dad were together, they both loved preparing bar-be-que for family and friends, and tending to cattle on the home farm. Her favorite polka band was Vrazels of Texas. Oh how she loved spending Saturday nights at the local SPJST Hall in Smetana for a good Polka dance. Mom was quiet in her faith but shared her love with all. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the KJZT.
Aline is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Eugene Muzny; her parents, Anton and Annie Fotjik; her brothers, Clement Fojtik, Lee Fojtik, and Anton (AJ) Fojtik Jr.; her sisters, Milderene Putz, Rosalee Fojtik, Lillian Charanza, and Angeline Garney.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Muzny, Laurie and husband TJ Arias, and her numerous nephews and nieces; and close friends of the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School in Bryan.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 23, 2022.