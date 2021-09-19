Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allen Joseph Goffinet Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street
Bryan, TX
Allen Joseph Goffinet, Sr.

Allen Joseph Goffinet, Sr., 76, of Killeen, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 20, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX
Sep
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
2541 Earl Rudder Frwy, College Station, TX
Sep
21
Interment
Aggie Field of Honor Cemetery
3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy, College Station, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Allen and I have been great friends for many years. Allen put me on his daily call list and we would talk about family, politics, and of course sports. He enjoyed life and no matter what was going on he was upbeat and full of energy. When he was traveling to Tell City, he would keep me informed as to where he was on the trip. When he was about to leave a rest stop he would say, "I´m about to put it to the wind". I loved his humor. I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Allen´s family for your loss. Allen will be greatly missed!
Al Mazoch
Friend
September 20, 2021
He was such a great addition to our church family! So very friendly!!! I loved how he followed sports! So fitting for his final resting place to be the Aggie Field of Honor! He would be so happy to know that. He will certainly be missed as he was really part of the STA family!
Dave and Rose Schmitz
Acquaintance
September 20, 2021
What a great humble man of God. He always thought about his family or his friends first. I admired his great humor and his faith in Christ. I will miss you much Allen. God rest your soul.
Rick Starnes
September 19, 2021
Judy, We send our love and condolences to you and your family. We love you all, and will be praying as well.
Antone & Sonia Moore
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results