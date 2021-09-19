Allen and I have been great friends for many years. Allen put me on his daily call list and we would talk about family, politics, and of course sports. He enjoyed life and no matter what was going on he was upbeat and full of energy. When he was traveling to Tell City, he would keep me informed as to where he was on the trip. When he was about to leave a rest stop he would say, "I´m about to put it to the wind". I loved his humor. I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Allen´s family for your loss. Allen will be greatly missed!

Al Mazoch Friend September 20, 2021