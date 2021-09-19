Allen Joseph Goffinet, Sr., 76, of Killeen, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 20, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.
Allen and I have been great friends for many years. Allen put me on his daily call list and we would talk about family, politics, and of course sports. He enjoyed life and no matter what was going on he was upbeat and full of energy. When he was traveling to Tell City, he would keep me informed as to where he was on the trip. When he was about to leave a rest stop he would say, "I´m about to put it to the wind". I loved his humor. I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Allen´s family for your loss. Allen will be greatly missed!
Al Mazoch
Friend
September 20, 2021
He was such a great addition to our church family! So very friendly!!! I loved how he followed sports! So fitting for his final resting place to be the Aggie Field of Honor! He would be so happy to know that. He will certainly be missed as he was really part of the STA family!
Dave and Rose Schmitz
Acquaintance
September 20, 2021
What a great humble man of God. He always thought about his family or his friends first. I admired his great humor and his faith in Christ. I will miss you much Allen. God rest your soul.
Rick Starnes
September 19, 2021
Judy,
We send our love and condolences to you and your family. We love you all, and will be praying as well.