Alston Vern
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Alston Vern, Thoms, of Bryan, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
My deepest heart-felt sympathy to Pat, to John and Eugene and their families, and to all who considered Alston a friend, I can´t comprehend the loss you must feel. As a close friend and colleague since meeting in grad school 40 years ago, he leaves a huge void in my life. But Alston´s intelligent, questioning, and passionate energy for understanding and changing the world is something that will not go away. You changed the world, my friend!
Bob Mierendorf
June 9, 2021
