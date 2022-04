Ambrosio "AD" Duran Narro



Ambrosio "AD" Duran Narro, 76, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.