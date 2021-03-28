Ambrosio "AD" Duran Narro
November 3, 1944 - Mar 23, 2021
Ambrosio "AD" Duran Narro, 76, of Bryan, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2021. A visitation and Rosary will be held at Hillier of Bryan on Monday, March 29, from 5-8 pm. A graveside service and final military honors will take place at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, March 30, at 11 am.
AD was born in Lexington, Texas, on November 3, 1944, to his parents, Domingo and Raquel Narro. He spent his childhood growing up in Bryan. When he graduated from high school, AD decided to serve his country by joining the National Guard.
AD was a hard worker and was dedicated to providing for his family. After he left the military he decided to pursue a career in the railroad industry. He worked for Santa Fe, Koppers, and Union Pacific for 30 years. He also worked for The Eagle Newspaper for 18 years. In AD's spare time he enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching football, and playing poker. He also loved spending time with his family and taking trips with them.
AD was a dependable, opinionated, and stern man. He took care of his family and taught them what it means to be a hard worker. He will always be remembered for his strong-willed, dedicated, and fun personality. AD will be missed by all who knew him.
The memories of AD will be cherished by the mother of his children, Rosa Narro Cole; children, Alex Narro and wife Cyndi, Jonathon Narro and significant other Veronica, Denice Juarez and husband Alejandro, Stan Narro and wife Brenda, Julian Narro Jr. and fiancée Adel, and Aaron Narro and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Jeremy Narro, Austin Narro, Jessica Jones, Allie Narro, Joseph Narro, David Narro, Davin Juarez, Gabriella Juarez, Alejandro Juarez, Sierra Narro, Jackie Narro, Matthew Narro, Steven Narro, Brittany Narro, Edward Narro, Angelina Narro, Julianna Narro, and Jullian Narro; great-grandchildren, Aubrie Narro, Ivan Narro, Damien Narro, Kinsey Narro, Zachary Resendez, Natalie Resendez, Atlanta Narro, Andres Davila, and Ala Davila; and siblings, Tommy Narro and Julian Narro Sr. AD is reunited in heaven with his parents, Domingo and Rachel Narro.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.