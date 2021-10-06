Amelia (Amy) Pargac Wearden
February 9, 1940 - October 2, 2021
Amelia (Amy) Josephine Wearden, 81, of Caldwell, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. A public visitation will be held at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 6th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with a rosary beginning at 7:00PM. A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 7th at St. Mary's Catholic Church followed by interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Caldwell, Texas.
Amy was born in Bellville, Texas to Leon Pargac, Sr. and Gardina Margaret Wondrash on February 9, 1940. She worked for Burleson County Hospital District in Caldwell until she retired in 2017. Amy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caldwell and a religious education instructor there for many years.
Amy loved reading mystery novels and painting oil paintings. Arts, crafts and volunteering were events that she enjoyed, but most of all she loved to help people. She always took special interest in the people she met, carefully listening to them and offering help when needed. She loved serving others. Amy blessed so many with her kindness, and her sweet spirit will live on forever in our hearts.
Amy is preceded in death by her parents, Leon Pargac, Sr. and Gardina Margaret Wondrash and her infant son Joseph.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Wearden, two daughters, Judy Ahrens, and her husband Keith of Deanville, Texas, Mary Beirne and her husband Martin Beirne, one grandson, Douglas Beirne of Houston; one son, Glen Wearden, Jr., of Austin as well as siblings, Leon Pargac, Jr., Tom Pargac, Pat Wiederhold and her husband Mike, Margaret Tietjen and her husband Tim.
Express condolences at Phillipsandluckey.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.