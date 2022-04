Amelia (Amy) Pargac Wearden



Amelia (Amy) Pargac Wearden, 81, of Caldwell, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be October 6, 2021, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home. Services will be at October 7 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Services are in the care of Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, Caldwell.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 5, 2021.