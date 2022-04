Andres Medina Garcia



Andres Medina Garcia, 74, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 18, with 6 p.m. Rosary at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 19, at St. Teresa Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 17, 2020.