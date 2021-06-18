Andres (Andy) Lopez Jr.
September 15, 1972 - June 14, 2021
Services for Andy Lopez, Jr. will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers, beginning with visitation from 2–4pm, followed by a Celebration of Life from 4–5 pm.
Andres (Andy) Lopez, Jr. was born on September 15, 1972, in Denver City, Texas, the fifth of eight children born to parents Andres Jimenez Lopez, Sr. and Maria Salinas Lopez.
As a child, he was a sociable young man who learned the value of hard work from his family's example. At Denver City High School, Andy excelled in football and automotive studies. He especially loved working on his Chevrolet pickup truck and mudding as a young man.
Andy would meet and marry Maria Guadalupe "Lupe" Castillo, and they began their life together in Denver City. In their 22 years of marriage, they had two sons, Andrew Lopez, III, and Matthew Lopez. They relocated to central Texas where they spent time in LaGrange, Caldwell, and Snook, where he founded Boss-Chem Corporation in 2006. The family relocated to Bryan in 2009.
Andy's sons, Andrew and Matthew, grew up working in and learning the business, together from their dad. Today, together with their uncle Alex, Boss-Chem continues to grow. Nothing made Andy happier than to be surrounded by his family and friends all the time. Lupe passed away suddenly in 2015. Andy continued on, focused on being a dad and building Boss-Chem together with his family. In 2017, Andy was fortunate enough to meet Jennifer Becerra, and the couple were married July 5, 2019, making their home on the Lopez Ranch in Bryan, always surrounded by loving family and friends.
During his lifetime, Andy formulated many dreams that came true, including going on African safari hunts, owning his own private plane, and flying that plane to see the Master's Golf Tournament in 2015. A major highlight of his life was meeting former President George H. W. Bush at an oil and gas banquet. Andy's Christian faith was strong, and he clung to the message of John 15:5 as his guide.
Andy rejoined in Heaven those who preceded him in death, including his father, Andres Jimenez Lopez, Sr., first wife, Lupe Lopez, and his nephew, Jeremy Mendoza Cruz, and many other family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Maria Lopez; son, Andrew and wife, Luisa, and Andy's soon-to-be-born first grandchild, Lucia Lupe Lopez; son, Matthew and wife, Lili; his wife, Jennifer Lopez (and her children, Hector Cardenas and Connie Martinez); his four brothers, Sammy Mendoza and wife, Lori; Alex Lopez and wife, Myrna; Angel Lopez; Alonzo Lopez and wife, Beatrice; and three sisters, Amelia Hilburn and husband, Louis Hilburn, Christina Mendoza, and sister, Carol Mendoza; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2021.