Angelina "Angie" Caballero



Angelina "Angie" Caballero, 71, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Primera Iglesia Bautista Church in Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the church. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 20, 2021.