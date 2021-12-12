Menu
Dr. Ann Elizabeth Jochens
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Dr. Ann Elizabeth Jochens

April 12, 1952 - December 1, 2021

Research scientist, lawyer, and professor Dr. Ann Elizabeth Jochens passed away on December 1, 2021, on what would have been her late husband's 85th birthday.

Born April 12, 1952 in Fairbury, NE, Ann grew up with a love of music and nature. She played several instruments, and began to dedicate her life to scientific, legal, and environmental issues.

While working for Gulf Oil as an environmental attorney, Ann met Dr. Hans Juvkam-Wold. That meeting led to a marriage and family — with children from Hans' previous marriage — that would move from Denver, CO, to Anchorage, AK, before finally settling in College Station, TX.

Ann worked as an environmental lawyer for Gulf, and when the family arrived in Texas, she earned her master's and doctoral degrees in oceanography at Texas A&M University. She came to physical oceanography as an attorney with extensive experience in environment, safety, and permitting in the oil and gas and minerals industries. She was a principal investigator and project manager on 15 studies funded for over $35M.

Ann was the first Executive Director of the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System Regional Association (GCOOS-RA), a multi-entity partnership of government agencies, academic & research institutions, and private industry working to develop a comprehensive ocean observing system for the Gulf.

Beginning in 2015, she taught courses at Texas A&M University in Global Science and Policymaking, Environmental Geosciences (a senior-level capstone research course), and Environmental Regulatory Compliance, which she developed as well as taught.

Ann will be remembered for her love of family, friends, travel, and the environment. Through teaching her students, children, and grandchildren, she endeavored to share her knowledge, love, and respect for our earth, particularly our oceans and their inhabitants.

Ann is preceded in death by her father Les Jochens and husband Hans Juvkam-Wold. She is survived by her mother Harriett Jochens of Denver, CO; daughter Greta Cleary and her husband David and granddaughters Ann and Laura, all of College Station, TX; son Per Juvkam-Wold and his wife Lauren Yates and grandson Nikolai of Plano, TX; brother Robert Jochens and his wife Carol of Denver, CO; nephews Eric Jochens and his wife Liz, and Mark Jochens and his wife Laura; and her extended family in the United States, Barbados, and Norway.

A celebration of her life will be held next year in a private online event to which friends and family will be invited. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to the World Wildlife Fund.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I took 3 classes purposely with Dr. Ann Jochens because her teaching skills were unmatched. I was in a group full of men who weren´t letting me talk much, and she pulled me into her office hours to tell me that I should never let a group of men talk over me. She then helped me with my project, in a major way, and wrote me a letter of recommendation for law school. She had nothing but faith in me and made that abundantly clear. I´ve written about Dr. Jochens and her profound impact on me in several papers. She was the first and only professor I had that ever believed in me and I will never forget that. When I learned she passed I was devastated. She was truly a special woman and inspired me more than any one person has. She was a treasure and I´m so happy I got to learn from her. A true inspiring woman and a devoted academic. Her legacy will live on, in my heart, forever. I adored this woman- as many have. I will never forget this force of a human. God bless her and her family.
Melissa student
School
March 18, 2022
I feel shocked to learn the sad news. I have known Ann for more than a decade, and we also worked together on GCOOS data management. I can still recall her smile and her kind words. My sincere condolences to her and her family. May she rest In peace.
Chuanmin Hu
Work
December 20, 2021
Ann certainly lived a life full of accomplishments, dedications to our planet, and her family! Wishing Greta, Per and all of Ann´s family our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time! With Love, Sasha, Vivi, Coco & Paul Macomber
Paul Macomber
Family
December 13, 2021
I am sending you my DEEPEST condolences for the loss of Ann. I was so saddened to hear about her passing. I always enjoyed our conversations when my husband and I would visit. Please know that you have the love and support of all of those close to you. Much, much love.
Phyl Macomber
Family
December 13, 2021
Sympathies to the family. Both Ann and Hans were wonderfully unique and talented people that will be sorely missed.
Greta Messarra Woodward
December 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ann's passing. She was a good person who offered her friendship to me when I needed it the most. Rest in peace, Ann.
Constance Toon
Work
December 12, 2021
To Greta, Per, and the many other members of Ann's family, I express my most sincere condolences. Although words are hardly an able way to address such profoundly difficult moments in Life, I hope that you know that the sentiments behind what I write are rooted in the core of my being and that I feel for all of you. So, please know that I care . . . VERY much so. My final memories of Ann center around my visits to College Station and the extent to which she always made me feel extremely welcome and was happy to see me. Indeed, that fond lasting impression brings to mind my all-time favorite quotation: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou With reiterated heartfelt sympathies to all, Robbie Macomber
Robbie Macomber
Family
December 12, 2021
