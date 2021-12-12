I took 3 classes purposely with Dr. Ann Jochens because her teaching skills were unmatched. I was in a group full of men who weren´t letting me talk much, and she pulled me into her office hours to tell me that I should never let a group of men talk over me. She then helped me with my project, in a major way, and wrote me a letter of recommendation for law school. She had nothing but faith in me and made that abundantly clear. I´ve written about Dr. Jochens and her profound impact on me in several papers. She was the first and only professor I had that ever believed in me and I will never forget that. When I learned she passed I was devastated. She was truly a special woman and inspired me more than any one person has. She was a treasure and I´m so happy I got to learn from her. A true inspiring woman and a devoted academic. Her legacy will live on, in my heart, forever. I adored this woman- as many have. I will never forget this force of a human. God bless her and her family.

Melissa student School March 18, 2022