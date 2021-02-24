Anne Orrell
September 4, 1943 - February 14, 2021
Anne Parker Orrell, 77, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A private service will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2:00 pm at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Bryan, with the Rev. Daryl T. Hay officiating. The service will be streamed online via Facebook at www.facebook.com/saintandrewsbcs
and YouTube at https://bit.ly/3dpUDaT
. The family will receive visitors following the service from 3:30-7:30 pm at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan. We would be honored if you would help us celebrate her life and all are welcome to attend the visitation. We certainly understand however if you are unable to attend this gathering and respect everyone's varying comfort level with regard to the current pandemic situation. The burial will be held at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Anne touched the lives of so many people. While she will be dearly missed, we can find comfort in knowing that she has gone to be with the Lord who will bless her and keep her and bring her to a place where she will be free from pain and suffering and surrounded by eternal love.
Anne was born in San Antonio at the Nix Hospital in 1943 to Dr. Gerald W. Parker and Reba Land Parker. She went to Highlands High School then continued her education at Texas A&I University in Kingsville. There she met Ronald J. Orrell and they were married in 1964. They lived in College Station, Rochester, Boston, San Antonio, El Paso, Nashville, Baltimore, finally back to College Station and then Bryan.
She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, volunteer, and child of God. She held a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and was selected to be in the Who's Who Among Students at American Universities and Colleges. She first worked at Easterwood Airport and then taught elementary school in Somerville, and El Paso, Texas. She also sold real estate while supporting her husband, Ron, in veterinary school at Texas A&M and later medical school. In addition to those careers, she volunteered for numerous organizations including Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Ronald McDonald House, Veterinary and Medical Auxiliary, Historic Towson, Friends of the Library, Brazos Church Pantry, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and St. Andrews Episcopal Church where she was a member of the Daughters of the King and served as Senior Warden. She also volunteered for Brazos Valley Hospice where she spent her final days of life.
Granan, also known as Ging-Ging, was a great cook and known especially for her Ranger cookies. Even though we all have the same recipe, no one can make them quite like her. Her Mexican Chocolate Cake was also legendary… just about everything she made was amazing. Probably because it is made with such love. Oh, and lots of butter! As an avid reader, Anne passed along her love of reading to her children and grandchildren.
Anne is survived by daughter Anne Elizabeth Maddox and her husband Doug and their children Elizabeth Grace, Douglas and Evan; son, Ronald Braxton Orrell and his wife Sara and their children Braxton and Emily; daughter Jaye Parker Lange and her husband Todd and their children, Parker, Anna Riley, Bexar, and Colby. She also leaves behind her brother, Dr. Gerald W. Parker, Jr. and his wife, Denise, brothers in law Doug Orrell, and Greg Orrell and wife, Denise, and sisters in law, Peggy Tyler and her husband, David, and Johanna Weber and her husband David as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made with Anne Orrell in the memo to;
Friends of the Bryan College Station Public Library System, www.friendsbcs.org
or mail to, P.O. Box 3184 Bryan, Texas, 77805; Ronald McDonald House in Bryan, www.rmhc.org/Donate
or mail to, 3000 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 209, Bryan, Texas, 77802; St. Andrews Episcopal Church, www.standrewsbcs.org
or mail to, 217 W. 26th Street, Bryan, Texas, 77803.
Please visit Anne's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.