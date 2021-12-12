Annie Belle Smith Wade
April 3, 1933 - December 9, 2021
Annie Wade, 88, of Brazos County (College Station), passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Graveside service will begin at 10:30 am, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Wellborn Cemetery, she will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 40 years Eugene Wade. Brother Will Fountain will officiate the graveside. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Annie Smith was born on April 3, 1933 to Thomas and Euna Smith in South Brazos County. Annie's life was primarily spent as a country girl exploring and loving the great outdoors. She married Eugene Wade in October of 1964. These two met as neighbors at an early age but dated several years. Eugene wanted his future laid out for the love of his life and their children Randy, Sharlotte, Steven, Brad, Richard, and Laura. Annie spent many long hours creating a house into a home for her family. She was happiest while in the kitchen preparing meals to be shared by all. Everyone who knew Annie, knew to "stay out of her kitchen". She was talented as a seamstress, who loved to sew for family and friends. Annie was blessed with an eye for excellence while cooking and coloring. She loved going out to eat and had to have her seafood and fried fish often. Annie leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, big shoes to fill, and while emptiness fills our hearts, we are comforted knowing she is spending Christmas with Jesus this year.
Her son Randy; her husband Eugene; her son-in-law, Wallace Gardner; her parents and siblings all precede Annie in death.
Her survivors include Sharlotte Gardner, Steven Wade, Brad and wife Lisa Wade, Richard Wade, and Laura and husband Ronnie Crenshaw; her grandchildren, Larry Wayne and wife Jennifer Randall, Shanae Wade, P. J. Lunsford, Cami and husband Floyd Smith, Tyler and wife Ashley Crenshaw, Austin Crenshaw, Ashlyn Crenshaw, Tommy Wade, Colby Wade and Jared Wade; her six-teen great grandchildren, two great great-children, numerous nephews and nieces; and other relatives and close friends.
Serving as Pallbearers are Larry Randall II, P.J. Lunsford, Floyd Smith, Tyler Crenshaw, Tommy Wade, Colby Wade, and Austin Crenshaw; Honorary Pallbearers are Lonnie Crenshaw and Kenny Ray.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.