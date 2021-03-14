Annie Williams



Annie Williams, 75, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Aggie Field of Honor and College Station Memorial Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 14, 2021.