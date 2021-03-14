Annie Williams, 75, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Aggie Field of Honor and College Station Memorial Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 14, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda JOHNSON
March 16, 2021
R.I.P Cuzin Annie Lee You Will Truly Be Missed
Monika Sterling
March 15, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Darlene Williams
Friend
March 15, 2021
Praying for the Family ...
Timothy Campbell
March 15, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to the family of Ms Annie as she was affectionately called. I met her many years ago and felt like I had known her all my life. She was a beautiful soul and had an infectious smile. I Pray God´s comfort for the families