Anthony "Tony" Moran
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Anthony "Tony" Moran

January 17, 1942 - September 13, 2021

Anthony "Tony" Moran, 79, of College Station passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Funeral Services were held at 11AM Tuesday, September 14 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church with Father Victor Mayorga officiating. A Rosary was held at 10AM September 14 also at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.

Born January 17, 1942 on Achill Island, County Mayo, Ireland, he was the son of Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) Moran. A prolific composer and musician, Tony dedicated his talents to writing music for Catholic liturgy in English and in Spanish. For the last 10 years he was a substance abuse counselor for Texas Ave Medical Clinic. He was also an ESL teacher at Ben Milam Elementary and a youth counselor for the Hamilton State School.

His parents Patrick and Margaret; three sisters, Peggy Gilson, Nora Sheridan, and Angela McAndrew precede him in death.

Tony leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 41 years, Placida Moran; one daughter, Tara Moran; two brothers, Frank Moran and Jim Moran; and one sister, Mary Shaw.

Please view some of Tonys work at catholicliturgyinsong.org

Please view and sign the guest book at: TrevinoSmithFH.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
1212 Lucky Street, Bryan, TX
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
1212 Lucky Street, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Placida, I'm praying for strength for you & Tara. Sending love and condolences to the both of you.
Sonia Moore
September 19, 2021
Sending my love and condolences to Placida & Tara.
Sonia Moore
September 16, 2021
