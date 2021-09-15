Anthony "Tony" Moran
January 17, 1942 - September 13, 2021
Anthony "Tony" Moran, 79, of College Station passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Funeral Services were held at 11AM Tuesday, September 14 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church with Father Victor Mayorga officiating. A Rosary was held at 10AM September 14 also at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.
Born January 17, 1942 on Achill Island, County Mayo, Ireland, he was the son of Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) Moran. A prolific composer and musician, Tony dedicated his talents to writing music for Catholic liturgy in English and in Spanish. For the last 10 years he was a substance abuse counselor for Texas Ave Medical Clinic. He was also an ESL teacher at Ben Milam Elementary and a youth counselor for the Hamilton State School.
His parents Patrick and Margaret; three sisters, Peggy Gilson, Nora Sheridan, and Angela McAndrew precede him in death.
Tony leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 41 years, Placida Moran; one daughter, Tara Moran; two brothers, Frank Moran and Jim Moran; and one sister, Mary Shaw.
Please view some of Tonys work at catholicliturgyinsong.org
Please view and sign the guest book at: TrevinoSmithFH.com
Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.