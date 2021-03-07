Anthony Charles "Andy" ReinaSeptember 9, 1946 - February 20, 2021Anthony Charles ("Andy" or "A.C.") Reina, 74, of Richmond, Texas, passed away on February 20, 2021, with his wife Sandra and son Jeff by his side.Andy attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, Texas in 1964. He earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Texas A&M University in 1969. He married Sandra, his high school sweetheart, on June 9, 1968. They moved to Houston as he started a new job with Campbell's Soup Company. Andy later worked in the cosmetics industry for Yardley, Lanvin-Charles of the Ritz, and Givenchy. Motivated to build his own business, Andy opened a Farmers Insurance agency in 1980 and managed a successful insurance practice for over 30 years.Following the arrival of his granddaughters, Caroline and Corinne in 2011 and 2013, respectively, Andy became known as "Pop Pop." Nothing in the world could make Pop Pop smile more than spending time with and receiving hugs from his "precious babies."Andy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra ("Sandy" or "Sissy"); son Jeff, his wife Velda, and granddaughters Caroline and Corinne of Katy; sister Linda and her husband Frank Jentsch of Hearne; uncle Sam Salvato and cousins Charlene and Debi Salvato of Houston; nephew Lt. Col. Lester McLaughlin of Southern Pines, North Carolina; and numerous cousins in Bryan and Houston. His devout faith, many prayers, and the doctors at M.D. Anderson gave him the strength to sustain his 12-year battle with cancer. Andy's family takes comfort in knowing he is now at peace in the arms of the Lord Jesus Christ.Visitation and a memorial service will be held on Friday, March 12th from 5:00 to 8:00pm at the Settegast-Kopf funeral home in Sugar Land. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 13th at 11:00am at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests equivalent monetary donations to M.D. Anderson or other cancer research organizations in Andy's name.