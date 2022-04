Antonio "Tony" Mosqueda



Antonio "Tony" Mosqueda, 38, of Austin, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be 6 p.m. Monday, October 4, at Memorial Funeral Chapel- Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, at First Baptist Church Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 30, 2021.