Dr. Arthur Angulo, 78, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Thursday, June 10th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 10 am, Friday, June 11th, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Just learned that my friend and co-worker, Arthur, passed away. He was a "class act", a hard worker, an innovator in his professional life and an example for all of us on how to be a good parent and grandparent. Our deepest condolences to his 3 children and their families. May the many happy memories and joyful times you spent together fill your hearts in this period of grief. Konrad and Kathe