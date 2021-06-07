Menu
Dr. Arthur Angulo
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6
College Station, TX
Dr. Arthur Angulo

Dr. Arthur Angulo, 78, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Thursday, June 10th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 10 am, Friday, June 11th, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6, College Station, TX
Jun
11
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
TX
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station.
Just learned that my friend and co-worker, Arthur, passed away. He was a "class act", a hard worker, an innovator in his professional life and an example for all of us on how to be a good parent and grandparent. Our deepest condolences to his 3 children and their families. May the many happy memories and joyful times you spent together fill your hearts in this period of grief. Konrad and Kathe
Kathe and Konrad Eugster
Work
June 7, 2021
