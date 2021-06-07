Dr. Arthur Angulo



Dr. Arthur Angulo, 78, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Thursday, June 10th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 10 am, Friday, June 11th, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2021.