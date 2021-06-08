Just learned that my friend and co-worker, Arthur, passed away. He was a "class act", a hard worker, an innovator in his professional life and an example for all of us on how to be a good parent and grandparent. Our deepest condolences to his 3 children and their families. May the many happy memories and joyful times you spent together fill your hearts in this period of grief. Konrad and Kathe

Kathe and Konrad Eugster Work June 7, 2021