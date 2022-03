Aurbrey La'Wenn Walker



Aurbrey La'Wenn Walker, 49, of Houston, formerly of Hearne, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 27, 2021.