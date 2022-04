Barbara Everett



Barbara Everett, 62, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, December 28, 2020, from 5-8 pm at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 am, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Hillier of BRYAN.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.