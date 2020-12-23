Barbara Kay Everett
April 21, 1958 - December 21, 2020
Barbara Kay Everett, 62, joined Jesus Christ on December 21, 2020, making the transition peaceably while surrounded by her loved ones at home.
Barbara was born in Guymon, Oklahoma, on April 21, 1958, to Clyde and Juanita Grimes. Barbara graduated Ranger High School, in Ranger TX, in 1976. She married Zack Everett on April 5, 1980, and the two of them raised their children, Christopher, Zack, and Natalie, who formed the most important time of her life. Barbara's love for her husband, children, and God came along with a great love for fishing, and animals, especially her pets, the latest being an 11-year relationship with her dog, Gracie.
Barbara also had a great love for gatherings, be it Christmas, Thanksgiving, or family reunions. She was an unsurpassed worker when it came to getting things set up, the food prepared and served, seeing that everyone had plenty before taking care of herself, and in the clean up afterwards.
Unselfish, caring, loving, patient, and kind are just a few of the qualities that made her shine to all that love her so much.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Zack Everett of Bryan TX; her sister, Judy Swan of Graham TX; her brother, Terry Grimes of Rockdale TX; her brother, Clyde Grimes of Alvarado TX; her children, Christopher Willever and spouse Jennifer of Atoka OK; Zack Everett and spouse Linda of Cedar Creek TX, and Natalie Risbon and spouse Richie of Millican TX; 15 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is her father and mother, Clyde H Grimes and Juanita Lee Grimes of Graham TX; her sister, Linda Darlene Gideon of Maljamar NM; grandparents; many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Please visit Barbara's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.