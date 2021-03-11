Barbara Ann MerkaAugust 22, 1938 - March 8, 2021Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Merka, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021 at Broadmoor Place with her husband, Joe by her side.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 12 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Msgr. Gleissner Mausoleum in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 pm Thursday, with recitation of holy rosary at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.Bobbie was born August 22, 1938 in Bryan, the daughter of Adolph and Angeline Denk. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, in addition, she furthered her education at McKenzie-Baldwin Business School and later worked and retired from TAMU Vet School as a Histology Technician. Bobbie enjoyed fishing, growing flowers, cooking and dancing; especially waltzing with Joe. She loved taking trips to Louisiana for crawfish. Bobbie was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents; and a nephew, Brandon Denk.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe F. Merka Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie "Butch" and Joyce Denk; niece, Kimberly Harper and husband Clay Harper; great-niece, Shelby Harper.The Family wishes to thank the Staff and Hospice Care at Broadmoor Place for the outstanding care they provided to Bobbie during her residence at the facility.Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic School or Parkinson Research Foundation.