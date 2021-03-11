Menu
Barbara Ann Merka
Barbara Ann Merka

August 22, 1938 - March 8, 2021

Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Merka, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021 at Broadmoor Place with her husband, Joe by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 12 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Msgr. Gleissner Mausoleum in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 pm Thursday, with recitation of holy rosary at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.

Bobbie was born August 22, 1938 in Bryan, the daughter of Adolph and Angeline Denk. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, in addition, she furthered her education at McKenzie-Baldwin Business School and later worked and retired from TAMU Vet School as a Histology Technician. Bobbie enjoyed fishing, growing flowers, cooking and dancing; especially waltzing with Joe. She loved taking trips to Louisiana for crawfish. Bobbie was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents; and a nephew, Brandon Denk.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe F. Merka Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie "Butch" and Joyce Denk; niece, Kimberly Harper and husband Clay Harper; great-niece, Shelby Harper.

The Family wishes to thank the Staff and Hospice Care at Broadmoor Place for the outstanding care they provided to Bobbie during her residence at the facility.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic School or Parkinson Research Foundation.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.
Bobbie was always glad to visit with me. She was a wonderful cousin to me. I was in her and Joe's wedding as a flower girl. Which as a 6 year old, I will never forget. I am sure she is in Heaven with Angie, Eddie and Brandon with arms open. She will be missed.
Donna Kocman Thompson
March 11, 2021
So sorry to read this I love Mrs Bobbi and will never forget you
Kimberly May
March 10, 2021
I will miss Bobbie terribly. She was my long-time and steadfast research partner at the vet school at Texas A&M in our studies of the bowhead whale in Alaska. Once, in my frantic rush to catch a plane to Alaska at Easterwood, I left black-eyed peas boiling on the lab hotplate that I guess I had intended to eat. As always, Bobbie calmly came in behind me after I rushed off, turned off the peas and once again saved me from myself. Bobbie's impeccable research work is featured in a new book on the whale that has just been published. She was a very dear friend to whom I owe so much.
Raymond J. Tarpley
March 10, 2021
