I will miss Bobbie terribly. She was my long-time and steadfast research partner at the vet school at Texas A&M in our studies of the bowhead whale in Alaska. Once, in my frantic rush to catch a plane to Alaska at Easterwood, I left black-eyed peas boiling on the lab hotplate that I guess I had intended to eat. As always, Bobbie calmly came in behind me after I rushed off, turned off the peas and once again saved me from myself. Bobbie's impeccable research work is featured in a new book on the whale that has just been published. She was a very dear friend to whom I owe so much.

Raymond J. Tarpley March 10, 2021