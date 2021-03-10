Menu
Barbara Ann Merka
Barbara Ann Merka

Barbara Ann Merka, 82, of Bryan, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. Services are pending with Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bobbie was always glad to visit with me. She was a wonderful cousin to me. I was in her and Joe's wedding as a flower girl. Which as a 6 year old, I will never forget. I am sure she is in Heaven with Angie, Eddie and Brandon with arms open. She will be missed.
Donna Kocman Thompson
March 11, 2021
So sorry to read this I love Mrs Bobbi and will never forget you
Kimberly May
March 10, 2021
I will miss Bobbie terribly. She was my long-time and steadfast research partner at the vet school at Texas A&M in our studies of the bowhead whale in Alaska. Once, in my frantic rush to catch a plane to Alaska at Easterwood, I left black-eyed peas boiling on the lab hotplate that I guess I had intended to eat. As always, Bobbie calmly came in behind me after I rushed off, turned off the peas and once again saved me from myself. Bobbie's impeccable research work is featured in a new book on the whale that has just been published. She was a very dear friend to whom I owe so much.
Raymond J. Tarpley
March 10, 2021
