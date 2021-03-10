Bobbie was always glad to visit with me.
She was a wonderful cousin to me. I was in her and Joe's wedding as a flower girl. Which as a 6 year old, I will never forget. I am sure she is in Heaven with Angie, Eddie and Brandon with arms open. She will be missed.
Donna Kocman Thompson
March 11, 2021
So sorry to read this I love Mrs Bobbi and will never forget you
Kimberly May
March 10, 2021
I will miss Bobbie terribly. She was my long-time and steadfast research partner at the vet school at Texas A&M in our studies of the bowhead whale in Alaska. Once, in my frantic rush to catch a plane to Alaska at Easterwood, I left black-eyed peas boiling on the lab hotplate that I guess I had intended to eat. As always, Bobbie calmly came in behind me after I rushed off, turned off the peas and once again saved me from myself. Bobbie's impeccable research work is featured in a new book on the whale that has just been published. She was a very dear friend to whom I owe so much.