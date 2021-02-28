Barney Lee Patranella Sr.
January 28, 1943 - February 24, 2021
Barney Lee Patranella, Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born on January 28, 1943 in Bryan, Texas to John F. and Laura Carrabba Patranella. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan and a Lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1834.
Barney worked for Alenco in Bryan before moving to Living Window Corp. in Houston in 1973. Upon returning to Bryan in 1987, Barney began cattle ranching in the Smetana Community in west Bryan until 2019.
Barney is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Frank, and Benny; and his sisters, Lucy and Rosalie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Doris Luza Patranella; four sons, Barney Jr. of Bryan, Lawrence of Simonton, Mark and wife Wendy of Bryan, and Kevin and wife Bree of Conroe; and one daughter, Lisa and husband Michael Kramr of Houston. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Kalyn, Kylee, Emma and Maya who he greatly adored. Remaining survivors include brothers, Charlie Patranella of Rockdale, Anthony Patranella of Bryan; sister-in-law, Lena Patranella of Bryan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tony and Linda Schoenemann of Bryan, Jerry and Debbie Stubbs of Austin; sister-in-law, Leila Luza of Bryan; as well as many other relatives and friends.
All Services for Barney will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm with a Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial to be recited at 2:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Msgr. Gleisser Mausoleum in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials in Barney's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mario Lammoglia, Dr. Rajesh Harrykissoon and all the staff at the Med ICU and Traditions Hospice for the care he received during his illness.
Please follow COVID guidelines and wear a mask.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.