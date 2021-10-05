Menu
Barry Wayne Hardy
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Barry Wayne Hardy

Barry Wayne Hardy, 64, of College Station, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 5, 2021.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very sorry to hear of Barry's passing today. His fight to endure despite all of his health issues over the years was truly inspiring. Please take comfort in the memories of Barry and the knowledge that he is now at rest in a better place.
Rowe Bansch
Work
October 5, 2021
