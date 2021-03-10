Barry Wayne Pruitt Sr.



Barry Wayne Pruitt Sr., 66, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Christ's Way Baptist Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 10, 2021.