Barry Wayne Pruitt Sr.
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Barry Wayne Pruitt Sr.

Barry Wayne Pruitt Sr., 66, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Christ's Way Baptist Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Christ's Way Baptist Church
3885 Copperfield Dr., Bryan, TX
Mar
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Christ's Way Baptist Church
3885 Copperfield Dr., Bryan, TX
He lit up a room when he walked in, usually late to Sunday School. We love his witty comments And that smile. His eyes would shine when he saw his family in church. We can´t imagine not seething him in church, but we know where he is. We will miss you so much.
Wanda and Dick Deiterich
March 16, 2021
A pleasure to have known and worked with Barry and Clinton when we were all young and pretty! Two class acts with a wealth of knowledge and talent.
Fred Watkins
March 15, 2021
Barry was a great guy. I know he will be missed.
Bob Hervey
March 10, 2021
