Barry Wayne Pruitt Sr., 66, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Christ's Way Baptist Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 10, 2021.
He lit up a room when he walked in, usually late to Sunday School. We love his witty comments And that smile. His eyes would shine when he saw his family in church. We can´t imagine not seething him in church, but we know where he is. We will miss you so much.
Wanda and Dick Deiterich
March 16, 2021
A pleasure to have known and worked with Barry and Clinton when we were all young and pretty! Two class acts with a wealth of knowledge and talent.