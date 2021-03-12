Barry Wayne Pruitt, Sr.
November 15, 1954 - March 7, 2021
Barry Wayne Pruitt, Sr., 66, of Bryan passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. A time for family to receive friends will be from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Christ's Way Baptist Church, 3885 Copperfield Dr., Bryan, with Michael Curry and Gordon Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville.
Barry was born to Clinton W. Pruitt and Lois Mildred (Ferrell) Pruitt in Brenham, on November 15, 1954. He graduated high school in 1973, from A&M Consolidated, College Station, Texas. He graduated from the apprenticeship program to become a Journeyman Ironworker at the International Ironworkers Union Local 84 in Houston. He started his own business, Pruitt's Welding Service, alongside his father in the Brazos Valley working in the oilfield primarily. He went on to have several successful, structural steel fabrication businesses. He was an integral part of the growth of Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M campus, providing the structural steel for hundreds of buildings. His father continued to assist him in his ventures, always there to mentor his son and his grandsons. Barry was proud that each of his sons worked with him, learning the trade and he never thought his daughter would also continue in the steel business.
He was always a man of faith, believer in God's word, and strived to be a better man. He was an active member of Christ's Way Baptist Church in Bryan, and loved spending time with his church family. He found his voice and loved making joyful praises to the Lord. He loved keeping up with Texas A&M sports, especially baseball. Cars were his life-long hobby; attending Pate Swap meets, ordering parts online, driving across the country in search of his next project. He was a patriotic American and was proud of his family heritage. Barry was affectionately known as "Pawpaw" to his grandchildren. Ultimately what brought Barry joy was spending quality time with his family.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton W. Pruitt and Lois Pruitt; and granddaughter, Emily Mae Pruitt.
He leaves behind his sister, Glenda Hunt and husband Joe; his children, Barry Pruitt Jr and wife Tanya, Brad Pruitt and wife Christy, Eric Pruitt and wife Cristina, Natalie Ogden and husband Michael; grandchildren, Ashley Pruitt, Shanda Baxter and husband Donny, Barry Pruitt III, Caylee Pruitt, Ashlyn Pruitt, Brenna Pruitt, Ashly Zamarron, Bailey Pruitt, Yairen Zamarron, Christian Santibanez, Hanna Pruitt, Wyatt Ogden and Henry Ogden; nephew, Clint Avant, and many family members and dear friends.
Please visit Barry's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.