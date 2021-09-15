Beatrice Archibeque



Beatrice Archibeque, 85, of Bryan, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, with 6:30 p.m. Rosary at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.