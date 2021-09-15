Menu
Beatrice Archibeque
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Beatrice Archibeque

Beatrice Archibeque, 85, of Bryan, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, with 6:30 p.m. Rosary at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX
Sep
23
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
TX
Sep
24
Graveside service
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemtery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beatrice was such a kind person & an outstanding substitute teacher. She was my long term substitute at Navarro when I was out on maternity leave with 2 of my children. I knew my students were in good hands under her leadership. I pray that your family has a heart full of precious memories of this sweet lady.
Susan O´Neal
September 21, 2021
