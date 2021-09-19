Beatrice ArchibequeAugust 27, 1936 - September 10, 2021Beatrice "Bea" Archibeque, 85, of Bryan, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2021.A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5- 8pm, with a Rosary to Begin at 6:30, at Hillier of Bryan. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11 am , with a graveside to follow immediately after at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemtery.Beatrice was born on August 27, 1936, to her parents, Teodoro and Juanita Fernandez. She grew up in La Feria, Texas, with her many siblings. Beatrice graduated from the Presbyterian Mexican Girls School in Taft, Texas. After graduating high school, she continued her education at Southeastern State College in Durant, Oklahoma, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.After graduating college, Beatrice began working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Ship Rock, New Mexico from 1959-1966. She was responsible for teaching children on the Navajo Indian Reservation. Around this time, Beatrice met the love of her life, Valerio Archibeque, at the port of entry in Ship Rock. After they got married, they had three children together, Daniel, Ricardo, and Cynthia. Beatrice naturally had a nurturing personality and was a wonderful mother to her children.After raising her three children, Beatrice re-entered the workforce as a substitute teacher for the Bryan Independent School District. There, she enjoyed taking on long-term teaching assignments where she could really impact the students she taught.After retirement, Beatrice helped raise here two granddaughters, Courtney and Caitlin. She enjoyed helping them with their homework, making costumes, and helping them with their school projects. Teaching was her passion.Beatrice had many hobbies she enjoyed in her spare time. Some of her favorites included, sewing, quilting, scrapbooking, reading, crossword puzzles, and gardening. She also loved to spend time with her family by attending reunions and going on family vacations.Beatrice loved serving the Lord. She grew up attending church and always loved singing in her church's choir.Beatrice was a loving, joyful, and caring woman. Her family will always remember her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Beatrice will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Beatrice is reunited in heaven with her parents, Teodoro and Juanita Fernandez; siblings, Consuelo Prado, Santiago Fernandez, Alfredo Fernandez, Samuel Fernandez, and Berta Alvarez; mother-in-law, Flora Archibeque; father-in-law, Feliciano Archibeque; and brothers-in-law, Nestor Archibeque, Felix Archibeque, and Moises Archibeque.Beatrice is survived by her loving husband, Valerio Archibeque; children, Daniel Archibeque, Ricardo Archibeque, and Cynthia Bowman and husband George; grandchildren, Courtney Jean Archibeque, and Caitlin Elise Archibeque; siblings, Carmen Lozano, Fina Castillo and husband Alberto, Celia Escobedo and husband Chris, Maggie Dominguez and husband Gilbert, Rudy Fernandez and wife Delia, and Robert Fernandez; sisters-in-law, Mary Fernandez and Virgie Barela; and brothers-in-law, Elias Archibeque, Jake Archibeque, and Marvin Archibeque and wife Estella.The family would like to give a special thank you to Sharon Archibeque for lovingly caring for Beatrice in her last days.