Becky Hall



November 25, 1943 - April 2, 2022



Becky was born Thanksgiving Day in Franklin, Texas on November 25, 1943. She was the first of six children born to Johnnie and Margie Rivers Redden. She entered eternal life on Saturday, April 2, 2022.



While attending college, she met the love of her life, Wendell C. Hall. In July 1966, she and Wendell married and made their home in Franklin. They were blessed with 2 children, her favorite son, Danny was born in 1968 and then later, her favorite daughter, Leticia was born in 1975.



Becky liked to be a part of the community. She was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ, the Eastern Star Organization and she served the public as an EMT on the ambulance service when it was formed in Franklin.



Becky was employed by Franklin ISD and retired in 1999. She was a teacher for 33 years. During her teaching career, she impacted the lives of many students.



Survivors include her husband, Wendell C. Hall of Franklin; son and daughter-in-love, Danny and Karen Hall of Winchester, KY; daughter and son-in-love, Leticia and Stephen Blair of Franklin; grandchildren, Kristin Hall, Shelby/Sean Montelongo, Danny Hall Jr., Jason Hall and Becton Blair; great-grandchildren, Jeylah, Jamasyn and Landon; sister, Linda/Billy Davenport; brothers, John "Pete" Redden, Jerry/Cheryl Redden and Jimmy/Vickey Redden; sisters-in-law, Carrie/Glenn Marstella, Betty/Jimmy Spry, Thelma/Melvin Jordan, Margaret Hall, Rose/Harvie Spry, Brenda/Bobby Christopher, and Patricia/James Rankhorn; brothers-in law, James/Patsy Hall, Henry/Rhonda Hall, and Tommy/Carolyn Hall; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



Pallbearers: Bobby Hall, Norman Hall, Jeffrey Hall, Travis Hall, Matthew Hall, Cody Prestwood, Kevin Gassen and Mark Hanson.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin, TX. Visitation will be held from 5:30 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, at McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, April 8, at Franklin Church of Christ officiated by Jonny Royal and Randy Sullivan, with interment following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Robertson County Cares, Inc (Franklin Food Pantry), P.O. Box 802, Franklin, TX 77856, or the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 184, New Baden, TX 77870.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 7, 2022.