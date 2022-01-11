Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
7 Entries
My Deepest condolences to the Orozco Family, Mr Ben and Ms Rosie were very special people. I was known by many as the gas man as I worked for Lone Star Gas Co. which was the natural gas provider then. I'll never forget the invitations to breakfast or lunch by them a complete stranger that was treated like a family member. At 19 yrs of age they made a very big impact in my life in their Faith and kindness. Truly they gave me a Godly example to be a better man.
May the Perpetual Light shine upon Mr Ben may he rest in Peace with Ms. Rosie.
Martin Revilla
Friend
January 17, 2022
I am so saddened at the loss of Mr. Orozco! Sending my deepest condolences. He was a great neighbor and I enjoyed our visits over the years! He will be missed greatly.
Kimberly Frederick
January 14, 2022
What a Great Father and Family.. We are sorry to see a Father of such stature and kindness leave our presence, but we are very happy for you all that he left all of you with memories you will never forget and will alway be proud of. God has blessed all of you and him. Love you all. Frank and Trish Dworaczyk
Frank and Trish Dworaczyk
Friend
January 13, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Be comforted knowing he is in heaven, relaxing in the arms of Jesus with his loved ones
Stephen and Susan Schulze
Family
January 13, 2022
We're sending our prayers and deepest sympathy to the family.
Marcella and Gary Franzetti
January 12, 2022
My condolences to all the family Sending prayers to all the family during this time Prayers for comfort and some peace to all the family Rest In Peace Mr Orozco
Tomasita Burton
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss,Orozco families are in my prayers