My Deepest condolences to the Orozco Family, Mr Ben and Ms Rosie were very special people. I was known by many as the gas man as I worked for Lone Star Gas Co. which was the natural gas provider then. I'll never forget the invitations to breakfast or lunch by them a complete stranger that was treated like a family member. At 19 yrs of age they made a very big impact in my life in their Faith and kindness. Truly they gave me a Godly example to be a better man. May the Perpetual Light shine upon Mr Ben may he rest in Peace with Ms. Rosie.

Martin Revilla Friend January 17, 2022