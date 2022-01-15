Benjamin Pineda
February 15, 1990 - January 5, 2022
Benjamin Vincent Pineda, 31, of Bryan passed away Wednesday, January 5. Funeral Services are set for 3 PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM on Saturday, January 15.
Born February 15, 1990, in Bryan, he was the son of Crseida Pineda. Benjamin loved music and spending time with his wife, children, and family. He enjoyed joking around with people, all the time. Those who knew Ben knew he always liked to be loud. Everyone will miss his laughter and smile.
His mother, Crseida Pineda, precedes him in death.
Benjamin leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife April Pineda; his two sons, Jeremiah Isiah Pineda and Jay Garcia; his two daughters, Nevaeh Mercedes Pineda, and Jordan Annete Thomas-Walker; two brothers, Angel Avila and Yonic Araguz; two sisters, Angela M. De La Cruz, and Ashley Pineda; he also leaves, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 15, 2022.