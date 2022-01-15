Menu
Benjamin Pineda
1990 - 2022
BORN
1990
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Benjamin Pineda

February 15, 1990 - January 5, 2022

Benjamin Vincent Pineda, 31, of Bryan passed away Wednesday, January 5. Funeral Services are set for 3 PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM on Saturday, January 15.

Born February 15, 1990, in Bryan, he was the son of Crseida Pineda. Benjamin loved music and spending time with his wife, children, and family. He enjoyed joking around with people, all the time. Those who knew Ben knew he always liked to be loud. Everyone will miss his laughter and smile.

His mother, Crseida Pineda, precedes him in death.

Benjamin leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife April Pineda; his two sons, Jeremiah Isiah Pineda and Jay Garcia; his two daughters, Nevaeh Mercedes Pineda, and Jordan Annete Thomas-Walker; two brothers, Angel Avila and Yonic Araguz; two sisters, Angela M. De La Cruz, and Ashley Pineda; he also leaves, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX
Jan
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.