Bertha J. Monroe
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Bertha J. Monroe

November 4, 1961 - February 28, 2021

Bertha J. Monroe, 59, of Bryan passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Saturday, March 6 at the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. CL King will officiate and burial will follow in Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to service time.

Born November 4, 1961 in Crockett, Texas she was the daughter of George Proutt and Joann Collins. Bertha loved to decorate for all occasions, weddings, baby showers, and church functions to name a few. She enjoyed singing and was always ready to go fishing with her family. Bertha was a school bus driver and a corrections officer for many years. Shopping and spending the day with her daughter were among her favorite things to do. If you were hungry, Mrs. Bertha always had a hot meal prepared for those in need and never let anyone go hungry.

Her father, George Proutt; three sisters, Laveeta Payton, Connie Masters, and Evie Simmons, along with a brother, Billy Ray Parker, precede her in death.

Bertha leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 38 years, Glen E. Monroe; her mother, Joann Collins; a son, Karl Thompson Jr.; two daughters, Kameisha Ross and husband Kevin and Glenisha Monroe; she also leaves six brothers and their wives, Luzene Gray and Geraldine, Douglas Collins and Charlene, Lee Collins, Will Collins and Naomi, Derrick Gray, and Michiel Collins; four sisters and their husbands, Sheila and Leon Robinson, Shirley and Larry Young, Tammy McKnight, and Lavora Coulter; six grandchildren, Chyina Ross, Karter Ross, Bryndon Brown, Riley Thompson, Kiadrion Latson, and Sanaa Johnson; she also leaves her four God children, Natasha Craig, Vonetta Smith, Marquetta Marks, and Charita Marks.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at:

Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
TX
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1505 Dansby St., Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
My heart is saddened over the loss of such a kind and sweet lady. My condolences to her family.
Mrs. Simmons
March 7, 2021
This was a great lady so much kindness in her heart. You will be greatly missed.
Willie Phillips
March 6, 2021
Berthina(baby girl) am feeling all kinds of emotions right now especially when i first heard the terrible news of your passing.. I will always remember you, please rest on in peace and you will always be love!!
Brenda Crawford
March 6, 2021
Sending our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family. Bertha was such a sweet lady..God bless you!!
Willie and Marilyn Hill
March 5, 2021
Sending my love & condolences to Brother Monroe & family. May God give you strength always.
Sunny Ross Stern
March 5, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to meek meek & Lemmon. Words can not express. We love you all.
Smokey & Marie Lovings
March 5, 2021
My heart goes out to you,Kameisha. Anything you need please let me know. RIP Sweet lady.
Brenda Nelson
March 5, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying that God will strengthen & comfort you during this time of bereavement
OZZIE ALLEN
March 4, 2021
Lavora Colter
Sister
March 4, 2021
I'll never forget when we met in the second grade. Working with you throughout the years was a treasure too. ( bus barn & Tdcj ). I'll never forget you. My condolences to the family.....Angel you have your wings.
Sheila Wooley
March 4, 2021
This is so hard right now. I can't believe she's gone so soon. I'll never forget how she helped me with my mom. She was like a sister to me. She will always have a special place in my heart. Our love and condolences goes out to my brother Glen, Lemon and Meek.
Alex n Diane Lewis iii and Family
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the family. May God give you all strength in knowing Babygirl is resting, no more pain, no more worrying and no more hurting. Rest In Heaven Babygirl.
Madlene Maxwell
March 3, 2021
My condolences and prayers go out to the family for Divine Healing.
Doris Green
March 3, 2021
My heart is heavy. Mrs. Monroe had an angelic voice. Her passion for other was out of this world. You will be missed honey. My condolences to Kameusha and the rest of the family. No words can comfort your loss.
Barbara Boston
March 3, 2021
Our Deepest Condolences to your family. Praying God´s Comfort and Strength for you all
Searcy Toliver & Family
March 3, 2021
Love you Baby Girl and will miss you dearly. Lemon and Meek my heart goes out to yall and have no words for the pain and loss you are going through. Just know we love y'all and got you if you need us.
Steven L Hamilton
March 3, 2021
