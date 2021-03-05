Bertha J. Monroe
November 4, 1961 - February 28, 2021
Bertha J. Monroe, 59, of Bryan passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Saturday, March 6 at the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. CL King will officiate and burial will follow in Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to service time.
Born November 4, 1961 in Crockett, Texas she was the daughter of George Proutt and Joann Collins. Bertha loved to decorate for all occasions, weddings, baby showers, and church functions to name a few. She enjoyed singing and was always ready to go fishing with her family. Bertha was a school bus driver and a corrections officer for many years. Shopping and spending the day with her daughter were among her favorite things to do. If you were hungry, Mrs. Bertha always had a hot meal prepared for those in need and never let anyone go hungry.
Her father, George Proutt; three sisters, Laveeta Payton, Connie Masters, and Evie Simmons, along with a brother, Billy Ray Parker, precede her in death.
Bertha leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 38 years, Glen E. Monroe; her mother, Joann Collins; a son, Karl Thompson Jr.; two daughters, Kameisha Ross and husband Kevin and Glenisha Monroe; she also leaves six brothers and their wives, Luzene Gray and Geraldine, Douglas Collins and Charlene, Lee Collins, Will Collins and Naomi, Derrick Gray, and Michiel Collins; four sisters and their husbands, Sheila and Leon Robinson, Shirley and Larry Young, Tammy McKnight, and Lavora Coulter; six grandchildren, Chyina Ross, Karter Ross, Bryndon Brown, Riley Thompson, Kiadrion Latson, and Sanaa Johnson; she also leaves her four God children, Natasha Craig, Vonetta Smith, Marquetta Marks, and Charita Marks.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 5, 2021.