My heart is saddened over the loss of such a kind and sweet lady. My condolences to her family.
Mrs. Simmons
March 7, 2021
This was a great lady so much kindness in her heart. You will be greatly missed.
Willie Phillips
March 6, 2021
Berthina(baby girl) am feeling all kinds of emotions right now especially when i first heard the terrible news of your passing.. I will always remember you, please rest on in peace and you will always be love!!
Brenda Crawford
March 6, 2021
Sending our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family. Bertha was such a sweet lady..God bless you!!
Willie and Marilyn Hill
March 5, 2021
Sending my love & condolences to Brother Monroe & family. May God give you strength always.
Sunny Ross Stern
March 5, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to meek meek & Lemmon. Words can not express. We love you all.
Smokey & Marie Lovings
March 5, 2021
My heart goes out to you,Kameisha. Anything you need please let me know. RIP Sweet lady.
Brenda Nelson
March 5, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying that God will strengthen & comfort you during this time of bereavement
OZZIE ALLEN
March 4, 2021
Lavora Colter
Sister
March 4, 2021
I'll never forget when we met in the second grade. Working with you throughout the years was a treasure too. ( bus barn & Tdcj ). I'll never forget you. My condolences to the family.....Angel you have your wings.
Sheila Wooley
March 4, 2021
This is so hard right now. I can't believe she's gone so soon. I'll never forget how she helped me with my mom. She was like a sister to me. She will always have a special place in my heart. Our love and condolences goes out to my brother Glen, Lemon and Meek.
Alex n Diane Lewis iii and Family
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the family. May God give you all strength in knowing Babygirl is resting, no more pain, no more worrying and no more hurting. Rest In Heaven Babygirl.
Madlene Maxwell
March 3, 2021
My condolences and prayers go out to the family for Divine Healing.
Doris Green
March 3, 2021
My heart is heavy. Mrs. Monroe had an angelic voice. Her passion for other was out of this world. You will be missed honey. My condolences to Kameusha and the rest of the family. No words can comfort your loss.
Barbara Boston
March 3, 2021
Our Deepest Condolences to your family. Praying God´s Comfort and Strength for you all
Searcy Toliver & Family
March 3, 2021
Love you Baby Girl and will miss you dearly. Lemon and Meek my heart goes out to yall and have no words for the pain and loss you are going through. Just know we love y'all and got you if you need us.