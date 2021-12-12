Bettenel Boultinghouse
April 12, 1937 - December 2, 2021
Bettenel Boultinghouse, 84, of Bryan, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 2, 2021. A visitation will take place Monday, December 13th, at Hillier of BRYAN from 5-8 pm. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, December 14th, at 11 am with a graveside to follow at 12 pm.
Bettenel was born in Houston, Texas, on April 12, 1937, to her parents, Onis and Sophie Eplen. She spent her childhood in the Heights area of Houston, Texas, with her mother and sister. Growing up, Bettenel adored her sister, Madge. She always spoke very highly of her and they remained close even into adulthood.
Bettenel graduated from high school in Houston, Texas. Later in life, she would often reminisce about her youth, the joyful trips she took with her friends, and all of the fun high school activities she participated in such as theater and dance.
Bettenel was blessed to be loved by two amazing men during her life, and considered both of them to be amazing husbands and fathers to her children and grandchildren. Her first husband was Troy E. Franke. They met in high school on a blind date and immediately became high school sweethearts. They spent twenty five years together and had three children, Monte, Lauree, and Craig. Later in life, she was blessed to meet and marry her second husband, Roy L. Boultinghouse. They built a home together that was filled with enormous love, laughter, and memories that their family will cherish for the rest of their lives.
Bettenel spent most of her years taking care of her family and home, but later in life, decided to take college courses to obtain her Texas Real Estate license. She then began a successful career in real estate and joyfully helped her clients find their perfect home.
After retirement, Bettenel found many wonderful things to fill her time. She enjoyed antique shopping, working in her yard, and refinishing furniture, but above all, she loved to spend time with her family, especially during the holidays. Holidays was always magical at her house because she made every celebration memorable by beautifully decorating, planning fun activities, preparing delicious food, and buying special gifts.
Bettenel's faith in the Lord was one of the most important things in her life. She was a faithful member of A&M Church of Christ for over 20 years, and loved to attend every Sunday. Bettenel also very generously donated to the churches evangelical missions program after her husband, Roy, passed away. She placed her faith, hope, and trust in God, and relied on Him all of the days of her life.
Bettenel was an elegant, strong, and graceful woman of God. Her family meant the world to her and she loved them with all of her heart. She always put her loved ones first and made sure that they were taken care of no matter what. Bettenel also made sure to teach her family many important lessons in life. Some of the most valuable ones included to love often and deeply, to treat others with respect, and to always be fair and honest. Bettenel truly left a mark on this world and greatly impacted all those who were blessed to have known her. She will be deeply missed by her sweet friends and beautiful family.
Bettenel is survived by her children, Monte Aaron Franke and wife Sherill A. Franke, Lauree Lynne Martin and husband Micky S. Martin, and Dr. Craig Brandon Franke and wife Holly Franke; grandchildren, Matthew Aaron Franke and wife Emily Franke, Mark Phillip Franke and wife Hannah Franke, Stephen Franke and wife Dianna Franke, Harrison Gray Franke, Macy Mekenzie Martin, Elliotte Harper Franke, and Sebastian James Franke; great-grandchildren, Tyler Franke, Lexi Franke, Juniper Franke, Luke Franke, Harper Franke, Miles Franke, and Noah Franke; step-grandchildren, Kyler Ray Boline, McKaul Boline, and Aidyn Belle Courtney Forson; step-great-grandchildren, Paisley Boline, Adelyn Boline, and Lilly Boline; and honorary grandson, David Parker Daigle.
Bettenel is reunited in heaven with her first husband, Troy Erwin Franke; second husband, Roy Lee Boultinghouse; parents, Onis Barret Eplen and Sophie Williams Eplen; sister, Madge Lucille Eplen; and nephew, Douglas Wayne Boultinghouse.
