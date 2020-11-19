Betty Ann (Stanley) Norcom
July 14, 1931 - November 13, 2020
Betty Ann (Stanley) Norcom, 89, passed away November 13, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Center in San Marcos, TX, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born July 14, 1931, in Canton, TX, the youngest of five children. She was raised in East Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. After graduating from Harlingen High School, Betty married David Pierre Norcom, Class of '51, on April 17, 1949, and together they had five children. While never graduating from college she worked many jobs to support her husband enabling him to graduate from Texas A&M. A really competitive person, she drove in stock car races in her younger days. She also won the Miss Harlingen Beauty Pageant and modeled swimsuits. She loved cats, hummingbirds, music, the Fightin' Texas Aggies, but most importantly Jesus Christ!
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William Columbus and Erma Zelma Derrick Stanley, her beloved husband David, two sisters and two brothers. Betty is survived by her five children: David Norcom of Bryan, TX, Phillip Norcom of Louisville, OH, Nancy Day of New Orleans, LA, Jennifer Welch of San Marcos, TX and Sarah Thomas of New Braunfels, TX. She was Mimi to seventeen wonderful grandchildren: Ross Norcom, Drew (Norcom) Wilder, Cecilia Brumett, Micah Norcom, Joanna Silveira, Israel Norcom, Hannah Regimbal, Abigail Vitigoy, Jonathan Moczygemba, Angela Walters, Joseph Moczygemba, Katie Fournier, James McNeely, Jesse McNeely, Samuel McNeely, Kip White, Jake White; and Grand-Mimi to numerous great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by family and friends alike.
A private outdoor service to celebrate Betty's life will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, at Kyle UMC. Rev. Jim Philpott of Kyle, TX will officiate. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date.
Donations in memory of Betty may be made to your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.