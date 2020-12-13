Betty Lou Gilbreath
June 20, 1927 - December 7, 2020
Betty Gilbreath passed away peacefully December 7, 2020 at home with family by her side in Georgetown, Texas. Betty was born June 20, 1927, to Irene Webster Lawrence and William Everett Lawrence in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 69 years, Tom Gilbreath Sr., her parents, 3 sisters, 4 brothers, and her son Tom Gilbreath Jr. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Harrington and son-in-law Jim of Georgetown, five loving granddaughters and their husbands, and 12 great grandchildren.
On August 28, 1947, Betty married her college sweetheart while attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where they lived for 52 years. Betty and Tom's home was always open and welcoming to teenagers, college kids, young adults, and many friends. She was the perfect hostess. In 1999, Betty and Tom retired and relocated to College Station. There, they shared their love of working with kids of all ages with The Wesley Foundation and A&M United Methodist Church. As members of the Golden Rule Sunday School Class they developed many close and long-lasting friendships.
Donations may be made in Betty's memory to The Wesley Foundation, 201 Tauber Street, College Station, Texas 77840 or A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive, College Station, Texas 77840.
Special thanks to Laura Phillips who lovingly cared for Betty for two years and to the staff of Dr. Philip Woodall, Ministering Physicians.
A graveside service honoring Betty's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628 (512) 863-2564.
To share memories of Betty and words of comfort with her family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.