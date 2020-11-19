Betty Jean Greening
August 12, 1934 - November 5, 2020
Betty Jean Jinske Greening, age 86, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born August 12, 1934, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Rev. Henry W. Jinske and Laura Jane Jinske. She attended Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, where she met and married her college sweetheart, Rev. John Greening. She later graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
Mrs. Betty Jean Greening taught in public and private school in Temple, Texas, and for sixteen years was a first grade teacher at College Hills Elementary School in College Station, Texas. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bryan, the Upper Room Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, and Crestview Volunteers.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; and by her sons-in-law, Larry Lewellen and Dr. Lucius Ripley.
She will be missed by her husband, John Greening of Bryan; a daughter, Sandy Lewellen and husband Dr. Robert Schwart of Bryan; a daughter, Dr. Rebecca Greening of Georgetown; granddaughter, Laura and husband Chris Migl of Friendswood; granddaughter, Lisa and husband Greg Segura of Cypress; granddaughter, Roxanne and Jordan Boyd of College Station; granddaughter, Dr. Lindsay Ripley of Dallas; and grandson, Keith Ripley and fiancée Sara Turner of Dallas. Great- grandchildren are Mallory and Lilly Migl, Logan and Brady Segura, Bella Boswell, and Oliver Boyd. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Joe Harbour of Burleson, Texas.
Private family services have been planned with a public memorial service to take place at a later time. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bryan, Crestview Retirement Community, or to a charity of your choice
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.