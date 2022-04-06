Betty C. Kennedy
December 18, 1924 - March 15, 2022
Betty C. Kennedy quietly left us for her heavenly reward on March 15, 2022, at the age of 97. Services will be held April 9th at 2:00pm at Callaway Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, Texas.
Betty moved to College Station on January 17, 2022, where, when she arrived, her great-grandsons Holton and Hudson and their mother Jori were there to greet her with a bouquet of sunflowers.
Betty was born on December 18, 1924 to Herschel and Clessie Brawley in Ralls, Texas. She married Guy Holton Kennedy and they had two sons, Robert Holton and Benny Paul.
Guy and Betty moved to Seminole, Texas in 1948 where they were members of Avenue B. Church of Christ until 1968 when they moved to Hobbs, New Mexico and joined Taylor Street Church of Christ, where they made many friends through the years.
Betty was a gifted seamstress and loved to make clothes for her boys and her grandchildren. She also loved to crochet and blessed many friends and family members with beautiful afghans.
In retirement, Betty and Guy loved nothing more than to travel in their RV. They loved to camp and fish and took many fun trips with their friends and family where they enjoyed card games and dominoes.
If you knew Betty, her love for glassware and specifically Fenton glass was very evident. She was blessed to enjoy many of her treasured pieces until her last breath.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Robert Kennedy and his wife Nancy of San Diego, California and Ben Kennedy and his wife Judy of College Station, Texas, granddaughters Erin and Lani Kennedy of San Diego, California, Jennifer Kennedy and wife Kim of Austin, Texas, grandson Neil Kennedy and his wife Jori of College Station, Texas, great-grandsons Holton and Hudson Kennedy, and niece Debbie Kyle and her husband Dick of Wink, Texas.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Guy Kennedy, parents Herschel and Clessie Brawley, brother Glen Brawley, nephew Micca Brawley and grandson Grant Holton Kennedy.
Our sincere gratitude goes to the staff at Bluebonnet Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice of College Station who loved and cared for our mom in her last two months on this earth. She loved all of you dearly.
Memorials can be made to Encompass Hospice of College Station, Texas or New Mexico Children's Home of Portales, New Mexico.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 6, 2022.