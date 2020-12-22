Menu
Betty Morehead
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Betty Morehead

Betty Morehead, 91, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
My condolences to the entire Morehead family. I know Leonard has been awaiting the arrival of Betty. The many memories of Leonard and Betty should ease the grief and pain of a love one gone but never forgotten by those that knew her. May she forever rest in peace now that she has been re-united with Leonard.
Buddy Winn
January 17, 2021
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy at the passing of your mother. We knew her to be a warm, kind, caring woman. We rejoice with her that she has joined her beloved husband in heaven and pray peace for you as you grieve the loss of her in this world.
Steve and Terri Toler
January 8, 2021
My condolences to your family and friends. May the Lord comfort you in your time of need.
David Bardell
January 6, 2021
What a beautiful lady who lived a life of service to or Lord, her family, church, friends and customers. We are fortunate to have known the Morehead family for many years as business neighbors (Up Front Screenprinting and A & M Engravers) in Downtown Bryan. Mrs. Morehead will be greatly missed.
Ray and Kay Sanders and Pat and Jewel Callahan
January 3, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy..
Bud & Betty Sparks
December 28, 2020
Dear Mitch & family....With a heavy heart, I was saddened to read of your Mothers passing. I am so sorry. I´m praying for peace & strength for you for the coming days. Sincerely, Daphne
Daphne (Weedon) Graves
December 23, 2020
