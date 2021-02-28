Bev was our youngest daughter Madison´s 1st teacher in the 3 year old class. That was 25 years ago. We remember how wonderful she was, not just welcoming our daughter but also so many other young students who had to adjust to going to school for the 1st time. She was also so great with the mother´s. Always reassuring that everything would be fine that 1st day. Mrs Dawson became not just their teacher but also wonderful example of patience and understanding. She loved her family and was always so proud of Chip and her kids. When she became a grandmother, she was complete. She was such a special lady and we lucky to know her.

Bruce and Laura Burdick March 2, 2021