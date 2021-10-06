Bianca Lea Cook
September 27, 1993 - September 30,2021
Bianca Lea Cook, 28, of Big Spring, Texas, formerly of Bryan, passed away September 30, 2021. Bianca attended Bryan schools.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas. Interment at Old Bethel Cemetery in College Station will immediately follow the funeral service.
Bianca is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Cook. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Tamara Herbert; her siblings, Holly, Daniel, Valerie and Faith, all of Bryan.
Express condolences for Bianca at danielandsonfuneral.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.