Bianca Lea Cook
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
401 West 18th Street
Bryan, TX
Bianca Lea Cook

September 27, 1993 - September 30,2021

Bianca Lea Cook, 28, of Big Spring, Texas, formerly of Bryan, passed away September 30, 2021. Bianca attended Bryan schools.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas. Interment at Old Bethel Cemetery in College Station will immediately follow the funeral service.

Bianca is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Cook. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Tamara Herbert; her siblings, Holly, Daniel, Valerie and Faith, all of Bryan.

Express condolences for Bianca at danielandsonfuneral.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Bryan, TX
Oct
6
Interment
Old Bethel Cemetery
College Station, TX
