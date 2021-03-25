Menu
Bill Aycock
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Bill Aycock

October 19, 1954 - March 20, 2021

William "Bill" Terrell Aycock IV passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021, after a brave fight against brain cancer. He was born on October 19, 1954, to William Aycock and Jean Murphy Aycock, who preceded him in death and greeted him in heaven.

Bill was born into an Airforce family and spent a childhood at various airbases in the States and in Germany before his family settled in Bryan in 1972. At an early age Bill was always mechanically inclined. He loved taking things apart and putting them back together. While in Bryan High School he built a Sterling automobile. It had a fiberglass body designed to fit a VW Beetle chassis. Bill would go on to graduate from Texas A&M with a degree in mechanical engineering technology. His aptitude for analyzing industrial machinery led to career employment in baggage handling systems in major airports and high-volume package delivery conveyors systems at Amazon.

Bill loved football and attending Aggie home games was a special treat for him. He also loved to go with his cousin John Allen to "Jerry's world" at ATT Stadium to watch the Aggies play Arkansas. We all have many fond memories of those wonderful times together.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Ray Aycock; his sister, Sarah Aycock Davidson; as well as his grandparents, Sam and Bonnie Murphy of Bryan. Survivors include his sisters, Susan Aycock Hoskins and Kathryn Aycock Paulson; and his aunt and uncle extraordinaire, Pat and Don Rice who cared for him from the day he was first diagnosed. Other relatives include John Allen of Bryan and his aunt, Betty Murphy Shelton of Tyler and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his family he will be remembered fondly by many fellow Aggies and especially his friend and college roommate, Steve Denning.

His family wishes to thank and respectfully acknowledge his faithful caregivers, Amadita Martinez, who was so sweet and loving to him and gave him great and compassionate care, and also faithful caregivers, Maurice Darnell and Yolanda Davila.

A viewing will be held at the Astin Chapel at the Bryan City Cemetery on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10:00 until 11:00 am. The memorial service will follow immediately, also in the Astin Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Brazos Valley Hospice or to the First Baptist Church of Bryan.

Please visit Bill's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
TX
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew bill over 50+ years ago and he was known as the bug guy; he could do miracles with VWs. RIP bill, enjoyed our friendship
Layne patton
School
March 18, 2022
I knew bill in grade school and he loved to work on and modify VW. He was always nice me and an awesome guy. Condolences to the family.
Maybe patton
March 26, 2021
"RIP, California Kid! We had some fun back in the day, didn't we? Thoughts and condolences to your family, friends and loved ones left behind to cherish your memories. In Sympathy, PK Zimmerman"
PK Zimmerman
March 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family ... I'm so sorry for your loss.
Marsha Sharp Savant
March 24, 2021
