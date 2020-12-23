Bill R. Cooner



August 1, 1932 - December 15, 2020



Bill R. Cooner, 88 years old, passed away on December 15, 2020, in Richmond, Texas. Bill was born August 1, 1932 in Bryan, Texas to Irvin P. and Martha Cooner, who preceded him in death.



Bill attended College Station schools, and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1950. He attended Wharton County Junior College on a football scholarship until enlisting in the United States Army. He served at Camp Lucas in Sault St. Marie. Michigan as a Corporal from 1953 to 1955. He transferred to the Army Reserve for 8 years.



Bill continued his education by enrolling in Texas A&M in 1955 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1958. He also received his Master of Education degree in 1960 from Texas A&M.



Bill began his career in education as a coach and Industrial Arts teacher in Cuero, Texas before accepting a job in the Brazosport school district. He taught woodworking and drafting at Brazosport High School. He was one of the first counselors at Brazoswood High School when it opened, and retired from there in 1991. He touched the lives of countless students who have credited him with the reason they graduated. Bill had a second job in the summers between the school year. He and his brother, William, along with fellow counselor, Glenn, formed the 3Cs Painting Company. The painted most of the houses in Brazoria, West Columbia, and Lake Jackson at one time or another.



Bill was known for his love of the outdoors, and enjoyed camping trips with his family, extended family, and friends. The trips usually involved fishing, which he loved as much. Always the teacher, he introduced his children and the three oldest grandchildren to fishing as well. It took with some and not so much with the others. He always had a boat that was used for many fun times. He taught many of the family to water ski, which he loved, also. Additionally, he loved watching Aggie football, especially when they won.



He was an involved parent in all his children and grandchildren's activities, attending every event he could. He sat through rainstorms to watch drill team performances, endless piano and dance recitals, basketball games, soccer matches, softball games, tennis matches, choir concerts, school plays, and UIL events. He was so very proud of all of them.



Bill was a Christian and served as a Sunday School teacher, committee member, an usher, and as a greeter at the various churches of which he was a faithful member. When his health prevented his attending in person, he always "went to church" via TV every Sunday morning.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his seven siblings. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dianne of Richmond, TX; daughter, Carol Vardeman (Terry) of Clute, TX; daughter, Cathy Obermeier (Jim) of Blanco, TX; son, Rick Covington (Tami) of Spring, TX; and daughter, Robyn D'Agnolo (Jayme) of Richmond, TX. He is survived by his six grandchildren: Sarah McCulloch(Chris), Amanda Landry(Derek), Ross Obermeier, Allyson D'Agnolo, Patrick Covington, and Grayce D'Agnolo, as well as four great-grandchildren: Sloan and Sage Landry, and Audrey and Weston McCulloch. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, William P. Cooner(Joan) of Huntsville, TX and his sister- in -law, Cecelia Green(J.L.) of Greenville, TX as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends.



There will be a memorial service to be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Avenue -Waco, TX 79708, Texas Baptist Children's Home, 1101 N. Mays St., Round Rock, TX 78664, or Montgomery United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1330, Montgomery, TX 77356.



Arrangements under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 23, 2020.