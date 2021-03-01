Bill Barclay (BB) Scasta
June 2, 1932 - February 24, 2021
Bill Barclay (BB) Scasta, a well-known area icon, passed away Wednesday February 24th, 2021 at his home in Wheelock, Texas. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date this spring. Memorials may be made to Traditions Hospice and Central Church.
Bill was born June 2, 1932 in Bryan, Texas to John R. and Ella (Blazek) Scasta. He graduated from Franklin High School and attended Texas A&M. He joined the US Navy at age 17 and served in the Korean War. On November 16, 1952 he married Delma Brunette. Bill was a Homebuilder and Broker in the Brazos Valley. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Bryan City Council, President of the Board of Realtors, and President of the B-CS Homebuilders Association. He enjoyed reading, gardening and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Bill was survived by his wife Delma (Brunette) Scasta, his son Bruce Craig Scasta and his wife Claren, his daughter Kelli (Scasta) Lewis and her husband David. Two grandsons James C. Janak and his wife Claudia, David Barclay Lewis and his wife Kayla. His two sisters Cynthia Janik and Francis Walton and her husband Frank. His brother Lonny Scasta and his wife Bobbie. Two great grandsons (with another great grandchild on the way), multiple nieces and nephews, that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by older brother John H. Scasta.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 1, 2021.