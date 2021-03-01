Delma, offering my condolences to you and the family somehow does not seem to be enough. Having said that, I am saddened to learn that Bill has been called to a better place to build on. He was my friend. I will miss him, but I am thankful for the many memories back to 1959 that will remind me of our friendship. May God bless you and the entire family to ease your sorrow during this sad time.

Buddy Winn March 1, 2021