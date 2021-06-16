Billy Joe Chambers



Billy Joe Chambers, 77, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Bryan City Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 16, 2021.