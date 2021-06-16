Billy Joe Chambers, 77, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Bryan City Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 16, 2021.
Our sincerest prayers to the family. We worked for many years together at Alcoa. Bill will truly be missed.
Willie and Marilyn Hill
Friend
June 17, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Eleanor Grays
June 16, 2021
My Deepest Prayers and Condolences goes out to the Family in this time of Bereavement. Billy Joe was a good person, and will be missed by me and others that knew him. God will continue to strength the family to get through your loss. Weeping may Endure for a Night, but Joy will definite come in the Morning.
much Love to the Family!!
Freddie Hunter
Friend
June 16, 2021
Condolences to the family of Billy, may you Rest In Peace.
Robert and Margie Hill
Family
June 16, 2021
Billy and I were graduates of Kemp High Class of'62. Condolences to his children and wife. Praying for you in this time of sorrow Put your trust in God. He will strength you to get through this.
Effie Perry
Classmate
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.