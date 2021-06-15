Billy Ray Garrett, Sr.



Billy Ray Garrett, Sr., 68, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Visitation will be 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Wixson Creek Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.