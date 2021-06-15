Billy Ray Garrett, Sr., 68, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Visitation will be 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Wixson Creek Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.
I love you brother. I miss you so much it hurts. I know you’re okay and that you will always be with me. I thank God for our time together may you rest peacefully in Heaven. Tell daddy hello for me. Love your baby sister Monica ❤
Monica Williams
Sister
June 15, 2021
My Sincere Sympathies and Prayers are going out to the Family in your time of the Bereavement.