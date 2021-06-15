Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Billy Ray Garrett Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street
Bryan, TX
Billy Ray Garrett, Sr.

Billy Ray Garrett, Sr., 68, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Visitation will be 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Wixson Creek Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Service
12:00p.m.
Wixson Creek Cemetery,
TX
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love you brother. I miss you so much it hurts. I know you’re okay and that you will always be with me. I thank God for our time together may you rest peacefully in Heaven. Tell daddy hello for me. Love your baby sister Monica ❤
Monica Williams
Sister
June 15, 2021
My Sincere Sympathies and Prayers are going out to the Family in your time of the Bereavement.
Freddie Hunter
Other
June 15, 2021
